In the face of death, remember to love

January has been a tough start to the new year. I lost a childhood friend and a coworker to cancer.
My childhood friend and high school classmate Lori had been battling cancer for several years. She fought a good fight, was in remission for a short while, only to have the cancer return and claim her life.
She was fortunate in that she had the time and the means to make the most of the life she had left to live. And live she did. She traveled, she spent every moment with her kids, sibling and parents, immersing herself with all the people she loved. She left nothing undone for her family, so her departure from this world was seemingly effortless, at least to me as I sat in the church pew and listened to how she lived out her final days.
My coworker and friend Junior lost his short battle with cancer a few weeks ago. He was not so fortunate. He did not have time on his side. When he was given the diagnosis, the doctors were cautiously optimistic and said he could live a few years with the right treatment. Soon after his diagnosis, one of his children planned a getaway to San Antonio for some fun on the River Walk. He came to the office and was telling us about the upcoming trip. You could hear the excitement in his voice, not only for the trip to a city he loved, but for the quality time he’d be spending with those he loved.
He never got to take the trip. He ended up in the hospital and after a few more rounds of chemo, he just wasn’t up for traveling. Cancer claimed his life in five short months. Not nearly enough time!
Sadly, I hadn’t seen or spoken in person to my childhood friend in many years. In fact, if it weren’t for social media I may not have known about her battle or reached out to her at all in those years. I’m grateful that I did and we reconnected as best we could via Facebook. I kept telling myself I was going to set up a lunch date with her. I never did.
I kept up with my work friend a lot better, at least I hope I did. I hope he knew I was praying for him and his family every day. And still now. I hope he knew how much his Fair family cared about him and loved him. Okay, yes some days he frustrated me to no end, but I still loved him. And as my daughter so kindly suggested, he probably thought I was bossy. True enough.
The last two weeks I’ve attended mass at two different churches. Different cities, even different dioceses. One of the nice things about being Catholic is you know you will get the same readings and the same celebration of the Eucharist. The other nice thing about traveling to different parishes, is you get different priests’ perspectives on those same readings.
I honestly don’t remember what the readings were, but I do remember the jest of the homily at both churches was the problems of this world could be solved with love. If you love everyone, there is no room left for hate, or dissent, or envy, or pride. The list goes on and on, but if we fill our hearts with love, there won’t be room for anything else.
Easy to say, hard to do, I know.
Reflecting back on the lives of my childhood friend Lori and coworker Junior, I believe they both only had love in their hearts.
Love can’t cure cancer but it can make the time spent fighting cancer more bearable. Let’s just love one another!
