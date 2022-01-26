It is a clean sweep of the Brazos Cougarettes for the East Bernard Brahmarettes after a 51-43 win Tuesday night at home.
A large fourth quarter from the Brahmarettes helped them pick up their sixth district win of the season.
Leading by one point heading into the fourth, East Bernard outscored Brazos 18-11. East Bernard got 16 points in the quarter from sophomore guard Abby Hudgins and junior Sarah Devine.
Both played key parts in the Brahmarettes win, Hudgins led the team in scoring with 23 points, connecting on four threes and Devine added in 14 points.
Brazos led after the first quarter 13-12. Eight points from Hudgins and Devine sent them into the locker room tied at 21. In the third quarter, Hudgins connected on two threes and senior Kynlee Hall hit a three giving them a lead going into the final eight minutes.
At 6-2 in district the Brahmarettes are the second seed, one loss ahead of Boling with a 6-3 record. East Bernard has four games left which does include another tilt with Hitchcock.
Scoring:
Abby Hudgins - 23
Kynlee Hall - 4
Sarah Devine - 14
Sam Rabius - 5
Ashlynn Lemos - 3
Kaki Seay - 2
Brahmas
The East Bernard Brahmas beat the Brazos Cougars 62-26 at home Tuesday night.
East Bernard’s win moves them to 6-1 in district in sole possession of second place with six games remaining.
Junior high girls
The Brahmarettes defeated Brazos 31-12. Scoring breakdown is as follows:
Malaya Thomas - 10
Jodi Boriwiak - 10
Shae Salcido – 4
Avery Scott – 4
Lily Alexander - 2
Jasmine Munivez - 1
