Fear not, for he is with you

Fear has a hold on many people in many ways.
I am one of those people who didn’t know anything I was really afraid of. Spiders, snakes, scorpions, other critters, were just a few of the things on my “I’m not scared of anything!” list. However, I had my come-uppance this past weekend when I had the experience of being terrified and it was not because of a critter, but it was from nature itself.
My husband and I were taking a ride through the Colorado National Monument Park and I expected just to see beautiful scenery. The scenes were absolutely breathtaking to begin with, then they transformed into more than just breathtaking – they became downright intimidating. Humongous rock formations, snowcapped mountain tops, valleys that seemed to have no bottom, rock walls standing like sentries guarding their precious kingdom.
Psalm 56:11 – “In God have I put my trust: I will not be afraid what man (or cliffs) can do unto me.”
As we followed the paved roadway, we entered into some of the most exquisite land formations on God’s green earth. We ascended higher and higher, and the drive became more and more unnerving. The road, which was well-maintained, was missing something: side rails. Just 15 inches from the side of the road for many miles along the journey, someone could easily drop into oblivion and it would not be easy to rescue them. And I did not want to be that person!
Psalm 3:6 – “I will not be afraid of ten thousands of people (or rock formations), that have set themselves against me round about.”
Every round went higher and higher, like Jacob’s ladder. I breathed easy every time we found a section with a rail, but it seemed the rail-less sections were far more prevalent than the rails.
Joshua 1:9 – “Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.”
Holding my breath did no good and neither did closing my eyes to the potential threat. Sucking in my breath with every intimidation was useless in overcoming my concern.
2 Timothy 1:7 – “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”
My fear was irrational. After all, thousands of tourists had ridden over these roads and to my knowledge, no one had fallen off the cliff. But by trusting in the Lord and in my husband’s driving skill, I completed the challenge and meekly, I had to admit that I’m not as invincible as I’d like to think I am.
I’ve known all the scriptures about fear for as long as I’ve been a Christian. This little journey was a hands-on reminder that I serve a God who is a great deliverer. No matter what causes me to shake in my shoes, He will carry me through.
Psalm 27:1 – “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom (or what) shall I fear? the Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”
