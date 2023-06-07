One of the fastest middle-distance runners in college is from Wharton County, in East Bernard’s Jessica Rabius.
Rabius, a cross country and track standout with the Houston Christian University Huskies (formerly Houston Baptist), will compete NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship semifinals in the 800-meter run today in Austin.
The former Brahmarette earned her spot in the semi-finals, placing third in her heat in the West Preliminary Round at Sacramento State two Sundays ago. Of the 48 runners competing, she was one of six who had a time under 2:05.
During the first turn in the 800, Rabius worked her way through the middle of the pack and kept pace with the top runners for most of the run.
In the final 100, she fell to fourth place, but closed hard with a final burst, missing out on first by three-tenths of a second.
Rabius has dropped a lot of time while competing for the Huskies, slashing nearly 20 seconds since her freshman season.
Rabius is on her extra season due to COVID and she hasn’t wasted it. At the 2023 Southland Conference Outdoor T&F Championship, she won first place in the 1,500 and 5,000-meter run earlier in May. She also took home first in the mile and 3,00-meter run in the 2023 Southland Conference Indoor Championships in February.
As a cross-country runner for the school she placed fifth in the Southland Conference Cross Country Championship, finishing with a personal best time. She moved on to regionals and placed 46th out of 179 runners.
Being fast is nothing new for Rabius, at East Bernard she placed second at state her senior season in the 800 and 1,600-meter run.
“I am extremely proud of Jessica but not surprised at how well she has been running,” Brahmarette cross country and track coach Susie Walters said. “She has stayed healthy and put in the work and miles necessary to drop her time in the 800. It has been so much fun watching her success and I am hoping she continues to drop her times in her races at the championships.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.