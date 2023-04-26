With a 15-0 win over the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs on the road Friday night, the East Bernard Brahmarettes closed out district play as the undefeated district champions.
East Bernard wasted no time against Hitchcock, scoring early and often, run-ruling them in five innings. East Bernard started the game with a triple from senior Bailey Leopold. With one out, Brahmarette senior Lexie Warncke drove in the first run on an infield single. East Bernard grabbed one more run to make it 2-0 in the first inning.
The Brahmarettes used two pitchers against Hitchcock, junior Addison Opela and Warncke, and both combined to no-hit the Lady Bulldogs. Opela started the game and went four innings while striking out 10 batters. Warncke finished off the final inning by striking out the three batters she saw.
Offensively the pair of pitchers also belted out a home run each as they drove in eight of East Bernard’s 15 runs.
As the number one seed, the Brahmarettes will meet Anderson Shiro, the fourth-place team from District 23, in a best-of-three series at Navasota High School. Games one and two will be today, starting at 5 p.m. Game three, if needed, will be Saturday at 11 a.m.
“The girls worked hard all year to get to this point,” Brahmarette coach Christine Sheets said. “In the playoffs, the progress of the girls is what matters, not the won-loss record. We know we have a really tough region and will have to play well every round to advance.”
The Brahmarettes made it to the regional semifinals last season, falling to Franklin, who made it to the state championship.
Brahmas
The East Bernard Brahmas took care of business, beating the Hempstead Bobcats 9-2 at home Tuesday night.
With the win, the Brahmas finished the season tied with Van Vleck, forcing a play-in game for the final playoff spot in district. Game details were not available at press time.
Tied 2-2 against Hempstead, the Brahmas separated in the third and fourth innings, putting them firmly in control of the game.
East Bernard senior Reid Morton came through in the bottom of the third. With two on and two outs, Morton hit an infield single to put the Brahmas ahead 4-3. In the following inning, East Bernard took advantage of a pair of errors to score six runs.
Brahma senior Cristian Ruiz started the game and went 4.2 innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven. Sophomore Camden Fucik finished off the Bobcats, allowing two hits and striking out two.
