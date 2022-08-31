After losing two of the better volleyball players in 3A through graduation, the East Bernard Brahmarettes (18-5) haven’t lost much of a step, but they’ve been able to maintain their place as a state-ranked team this season.
The Brahmarettes this past weekend placed seventh out of 40 teams in the Lamar Consolidated Battle of the Brazos tournament. While facing many bigger 5A and 6As, the Brahmarettes not only held their own but managed to sweep five schools.
The two losses came to Columbus and 6A Fort Bend Travis.
“We’ve done a lot of good things. No one likes to lose, but they’ve been really learning points for us,” Brahmarettes coach Breanna Lolley said. “We’ve rebounded from that and shown that we can compete with some of the better (volleyball) teams.”
The front line for the Brahmarettes is very seasoned, returning four seniors in middle blockers Sarah Devine and Bailey Leopold, Kellen Dorotik and Lexie Warncke. Junior Jenna Krpec and sophomore and sophomore Jodi Borowiak provide depth.
“We have four seniors who’ve been with me since their freshman or sophomore year,” Lolley said. “They’re pretty veteran and they’re great leaders. The morale of the team is pretty positive and everybody really works well together and that kind trumps any talent that we’ve lost.”
The back end of the team also has experience with junior Charlsie Atteberry returning but has moved to libero this season and junior setter Abby Hudgins in her third year playing for Lolley.
East Bernard has had no fear during the preseason, playing some of the best schools in the state. Two of the losses to Goliad and Columbus, the Brahmarettes in a re-match grabbed the win. East Bernard has still yet to be bested in a five-set game, with their losses coming in tournament play.
“We’re doing really good. We’ve played a lot of really competitive and good teams and really competed against them and came out with some (big) wins,” Hudgins said. “I think (we’re) looking good right now and I can’t wait for the rest of the season.”
East Bernard will continue testing themselves with three games remaining before district play. East Bernard will see Bellville, Needville and Fulshear to close out non-district.
“I want to see the resiliency and how they compete against the top 4A and 5A schools (the rest of the preseason),” Lolley said. “I’m super excited to play Fulshear this year; just to play a team with a bunch of hitters and see how we defend against that. We’re really working on our serve receive passing and our setters to use all of our hitters. Our middles have really improved a lot so it will be nice to see them get more involved in the offense.”
East Bernard will open district play with Hempstead next Friday on the road. The Brahmarettes have won 70 straight district games in a streak that dates back to 2016.
