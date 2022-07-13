Remembering those down-home plate lunches

Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. SE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

