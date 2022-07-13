WCYF treasurer speaks to Lions Club

Peter Stelzel, treasurer of the Wharton County Youth Fair, was the guest speaker at the June 29 meeting of East Bernard Lions Club. He shared information about the history of the fair as well as the Sale of Excellence and scholarships.
The original WCYF, which was located on the grounds of Wharton County Junior College, dissolved in 1963. In 1975 a group of gentlemen paid $40,000 for 8.8 acres of land that is landmarked as the Crescent High School. An additional 40 acres were eventually purchased.
Since 1975 the Sale of Excellence has given in excess of $27 million to youths of Wharton County for their participation in the fair. In 2021 alone, youths of Wharton County received over $1 million.
In 1978 the first scholarships were awarded to one boy and one girl at $500 each. In 2021, $47,000 in scholarships were awarded.
Stelzel stated that the fairgrounds doors were opened for all cattle in Wharton County during Hurricane Harvey. Volunteers were busy.
In closing, Stelzel noted that the 2023 WCYF will be in March.
