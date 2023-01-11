Registration open for WCJC’s spring semester

There is still time to register for Wharton County Junior College’s spring semester. The first day of classes is Tuesday, Jan. 17. Pictured getting signed up for classes is, top left, Gracie Whiting of Katy. Assisting Whiting is, top right, WCJC’s Assistant Director of Student Records Emily Voulgaris. Working in the foreground are, from left, Assistant Student Records Officer Marla Martinez and Assistant Admissions Officer Lacy Jones.