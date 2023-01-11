Registration open for WCJC’s spring semester

Wharton County Junior College’s spring 2023 semester begins on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Registration is open until Jan. 18.
“With the new year, we have new opportunities,” said WCJC’s Dean of Enrollment Management and Registrar Jerry Martinez. “WCJC is here to help you get started.”
The college offers numerous associate degree programs as well as one-year certificates in a host of fields. From dental hygiene to nuclear power technology to computer science, there’s a program for just about everyone. Students interested in transferring to a four-year university will find WCJC to be the perfect place for getting basic courses out of the way.
“If you’re looking for a new career path, we have one- and two-year programs that can help you enter the workforce immediately,” Martinez said. “If your ultimate goal is a bachelor’s degree, WCJC offers a fantastic value when compared to tuition at a university.”
A host of financial aid options are available for students, including grants, loans and scholarships. Visit the college’s website – wcjc.edu – for more information, along with detailed course offerings and schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.