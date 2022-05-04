Grandparent/grandchild closeness though far away

Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.