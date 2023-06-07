Don’t forget donuts and best friends

I’m upset with myself for not mentioning last week that June 2 was National Donut Day.
If you had read that here last Thursday, you could have properly celebrated Friday morning on your way to work, school, or running errands. Or even after your morning workout would have been appropriate.
Granted you could still celebrate today or tomorrow or next week, but eating a donut on National Donut Day seems like the calories wouldn’t count. But maybe that’s just me.
However, there is another day I’m sure we can all embrace and celebrate this week. June 8 is National Best Friends Day. Who doesn’t have a best friend, or two, they could celebrate every day, but especially on a day just for them?
I’ve had many best friends through the years, as I’m sure most people have. My earliest memory of a best friend was in kindergarten. Susan, Jackie and I were best friends. Until we weren’t. Then in first and second grade, there was Paula, Lydia and I. Junior high brought Kim and Shelly, and Suzy and Leaneta. We were all friends, those just seemed to be the two groups who did things together – movies, sleepovers, skate nights.
In those early days, there was a lot of hurt feelings and being left out. There was probably a fight at least once a week where two of the girls would exclude the other one, for whatever reason, and they hated each other and never wanted to be friends again. Until the next day.
Junior high was filled with so much drama. I know it was the same when my girls were in school and I’d be willing to bet there’s still drama in middle school today. High school was so much better, then college and now adulthood.
I have lots of best friends. Some I’ve had since elementary school (I keep in touch with most of the girls I once thought of as my best friend) and some have only been around a short time, like 25 years or so.
I think of my mom, my sisters, my daughters and my girlfriends as best friends. You can never have too many friends. They each fulfill different roles in my life. The ones I can call to talk me off the ledge when I’ve had a bad day, or who will bring a smile to my face when nothing has gone right for the day. Or the one who’s always up for a glass of wine or a movie. Or a movie with a glass of wine. And then the ones who know all of your deep, dark secrets and love you anyway.
National Best Friends Day is on the same level as Mother’s Day to me. I’m sure it’s a made-up Hallmark holiday and we should treasure these relationships every day, not just once a year.
Pick up the phone and call that friend you haven’t talked to since junior high. Invite your bestie over to catch up over a cold beverage.
Or pretend today is National Donut and Best Friend Day, pick up a dozen donuts and call your friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.