Sons of the American Legion host 20th Bar-B-Que Cook-off

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 226 of East Bernard hosted its 20th annual Bar-B-Que Cook-off and raffle on Jan. 28-29.
Proceeds from the event are used for its scholarship program, community projects, and support of the American Legion.
Teams competed in several different categories for trophies and cash prizes. Best pinto beans were won by R&R Rednecks. Burning Boots BBQ cooked the best chili. The West Bernard Boys took home the chicken trophy. Both pork ribs and best brisket honors were won by R&R Rednecks, setting them up to take home the over-all trophy.
The cook-off categories and trophies were made possible by: Destination Ford – Overall Champion Trophy, Vincek’s Smokehouse – Brisket, Traditions Chevrolet – Pork Ribs, Vacek Butane – Chicken, Southern Facility Services – Chili, Rice Medical Associates – Beans. Associate sponsor, Custom Creations in Wharton, helped create trophies made from cutting boards and knives with brass name plates.
