Warm water and cold transmission for the holidays

I hope everyone had a blessed holiday celebrating Christmas with friends and family, while surviving the brutally cold weather.
By all accounts I think we did, except for a hot water heater that is currently only providing lukewarm water. Which with temperatures predicted to be in the 70s by mid-week, won’t pose quite the problem it would have a week ago.
Unfortunately, my car saga continues and didn’t end with just the purchase of two new tires. Two days before Christmas, my car quit driving one mile from my house. Like it was in drive, I pushed the gas and nothing. Silly me, I thought I was just getting new tires for Christmas. Turns out I’m getting a new transmission too. Lucky me!
I placed my call to AAA for a tow. The app on my phone showed the driver would arrive in two hours. Seriously? I think I could have pushed it back to my driveway myself in that amount of time. I checked a few minutes later, it was closer to three hours.
Fortunately, my son-in-law who lives in town was home and graciously came and towed my suburban back to my house. Then I was able to arrange for my own tow for the next morning, which was covered by insurance, so that worked out. And my youngest daughter was home for the holidays so we just ran our errands in her car.
As much as an inconvenience this entire scenario was, I couldn’t help but think back to the trip we had taken into Houston earlier that week with our three grandsons, or the trip we had made the evening before to take them back to their home in Victoria. What a dangerous situation that would have been for all of us if my transmission had gone out on Highway 59.
Once again, my guardian angel was driving right along with us.
We had all the kids home for Christmas Eve and my husband’s parents joined us on Christmas Day. So much to be thankful for as we celebrated the birth of Jesus!
In addition to my normal resolutions to exercise more and eat less, next year I’m going to focus on finding the positive in every situation. Or at least try! There’s always a silver lining, if we just take the time to look for it.
Happy New Year! I hope your 2023 is filled with hot showers and rolling vehicles!
