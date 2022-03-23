East Bernard softball and baseball swept Hitchcock at home Tuesday night.
Brahmas
The East Bernard Brahmas took advantage of 20 combined hits, walks and errors to run-rule the Hitchcock Bulldogs 17-2 in five innings.
Hitchcock jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. It took an inning for the Brahmas to get going, but once they did, Hitchcock had no answer.
East Bernard started the second inning quickly loading the bases. Brahma junior Weston Swoboda and senior Dallas Novicke tied the game with a single and groundout, respectively. A Brahma walk reloaded the bases. Brahma junior Cristian Ruiz, who singled earlier in the innings, came around to score on a passed ball. A Hitchcock wild pitch brought home another run to put East Bernard ahead 4-2. Brahma senior Eric Bradicich brought home the fifth run with a single to right field.
The Brahmas offense kept going adding on a pair of six run innings in the third and fourth.
Novicke threw four innings and Bradicich closed out the night getting the fifth inning. They combined to allow two hits and strike out 10 batters.
Bradicich led the Brahmas with two hits. Ruiz and junior Joseph Cooper both scored three runs.
Brahmarettes
The East Bernard Brahmarettes quickly dispatched the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs 15-0 in three innings.
Brahmarette pitchers junior Lexie Warncke and freshman Addison Opela combined to no-hit Hitchcock striking out six of the 10 batters they faced.
East Bernard juniors Bailey Leopold and Warncke both had two hits.
In the bottom of the first, East Bernard went through their entire lineup before recording the first out, scoring seven runs.
Leopold hit a single to make it 8-0 East Bernard. Sophomore Megan Gasch followed with a double bringing home another score. Warncke hit a triple to left field to score the final two runs.
East Bernard added four more runs in the bottom of the second inning.
