Wharton County Day at Capital is Tuesday

Local county and city officials, area businessmen, and a contingent of interested residents will head to Austin next Tuesday, Feb. 28, for Wharton County Day at the Capital.
This biennial event provides local residents the opportunity to meet, greet, and connect with state legislators so we can better understand the important issues facing Wharton County in the current 88th legislative session.
As with past trips, a charter bus will be available, free of charge, to transport 70-80 Wharton County representatives to the capital building in Austin. Our local caravan traditionally consists of high school students, county officials, mayors, city managers, school superintendents, economic development directors, bankers, lawyers, chamber executives, and an array of local business owners.
The bus will leave the El Campo Civic Center parking lot at 6:30 a.m. Midway through the journey, the group will briefly stop at Hruska’s Bakery in Ellinger where First State Bank of Louise is hosting a coffee and kolache pit-stop for all travelers.
Depending on traffic, we should arrive at the capital by 9:30 a.m. where our Wharton County attendees will assemble in the central rotunda to organize and begin our trek into both the House of Representatives and State Senate chambers to be officially recognized by hundreds of elected legislators and staff. Sen. Joan Huffman and Rep. Stan Kitzman will introduce resolutions highlighting the significant impact that Wharton County continues to have on state and world agricultural markets as well as boasting about our incredible schools, rich local heritage, and hard-working residents.
At mid-day, the group of 80-plus will head down Congress Avenue to enjoy an incredible beef and chicken fajita luncheon hosted by our local energy provider and economic partner Exelon Power Corporation. (We cannot begin to thank Exelon for their continued generosity and dedicated service to the residents and businesses located throughout Wharton County.)
The primary objective for Wharton County Day is creating new and further strengthening existing relationships. This one-day event provides county taxpayers the opportunity to get face-to-face with our elected officials and state partners to discuss the concerns of the day. This is how counties and cities make their greatest impact at the capital. There are a number of looming challenges facing the state’s smaller rural counties and Wharton County’s attendance and participation next week will reinforce our position with those casting votes and making the tough decisions.
After lunch, our county contingent will return to the capital to sit down with members of the legislature involved in public education, agriculture, and economic development. We will listen carefully, ask important questions, and share our local perspectives on issues and priorities related to the budget process, general appropriations, and of course public school financing. These meetings will be held in the Senate Finance Committee Hearing Room (E1.036) which is located on the first floor of the Capitol Building Extension.
Among our invited guests will be Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, a representative from either the Education Committee or Texas Department of Transportation, and longtime county favorite, State Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Throughout the day, county participants are encouraged to break from the group to tour the capitol building, make brief office visits to individual legislators, and, if possible, sit in on important legislative committee hearings.
The scheduled events conclude around 4 p.m. when our entire group takes a picture with Sen. Huffman and Rep. Kitzman inside the capitol rotunda. We will then head for the bus in hopes of returning to Wharton County by 6:30 p.m.
My fellow citizens, it is imperative that Wharton County residents and community leaders continue to reach out to our elected officials at every level of government. Only by sharing local concerns and garnering legislative support can we best protect our rural lifestyle, attract suitable development, and generate the diverse job opportunities needed to enable our children and grandchildren to raise their families here in the same special haven afforded to most of us.
In planning ahead, I invite any and all interested parties to please join us on Feb. 28 for Wharton County Day at the Capital in Austin. The entire trip is free of charge. You can RSVP to Beverly Supak at 979-543-6727 or beverlysupak@elcampoeco.org.
