East Bernard crushed by Cowboys 47-7

The Edna Cowboys scored early and often Friday night, taking the East Bernard Brahmas to a 47-7 season opening loss.
The Cowboys posted 20 first quarter points off two rushing touchdowns and a 62-yard punt return for a score. They kept it going in the second quarter with another rushing touchdown and a 33-yard passing touchdown, the latter with just 25 seconds left on the clock.
There was no letup in the third quarter, as the Cowboys scored another rushing touchdown. A short time later, the Brahmas got on the board when D.J. Losack has a two-yard fumble return for a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Edna added a final rushing touchdown to end the scoring.
The Brahmas had 145 yards of offense compared to 398 for Edna. Brahma quarterback Clayton Fajkus did not complete any of his six pass attempts and was sacked twice. On the ground, the Brahmas were led by Alex Henriquez who had 51 yards on five attempts. Malik Thomas busted out for 46 yards on his lone rushing attempt. Defensively, in addition to his fumble recovery for a touchdown, Losack had a tackle and a sack.
This Friday the Brahmas will be on the road at Hitchcock. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.
