I gave the dean a college exit exam

Years ago, back in the early ’70s, I had just resigned from a perfectly good college teaching job with 10 years of service which included tenure, benefits, retirement, etc.
What motivated me to do this was simple: my speaking avocation income had exceeded my vocation income and I thought, “What is the worst thing that could happen?” My answer, to myself, was a deeply embedded memory of a saying that kept coming up in my mind: “When your outgo exceeds your income your upkeep is going to be your downfall.”
So I decided not to tell anybody what I had in mind and offered my resignation in the middle of the year.
I was shocked when the dean called me into his office, which was never a good sign in my case because he did not appreciate creative thinking, individual initiative, and the Dallas Cowboys. I had majored in animal husbandry, that was before they made it illegal everywhere but California and changed it to animal science, so cowboys were cowboys to him.
He said, “Well, you can’t resign in the middle of the year, you are under contract.” I reminded him that I had tenure and he couldn’t fire me but I could quit if I wanted. He pondered that thought for a nano-second and replied that I could not, according to section 9, verse 27 of the tenure code. Here is where my creative thinking came in handy.
The dean, was stingy, cheap and a tightwad to boot with college money. He once told a 300 pounder from the music department that he could not endorse one item on his meal receipts for a college trip to the required annual meeting in Dallas: pheasant under glass. The music man complained but the dean made him pay back the college for that one item.
So, I knew that old scrooge was sensitive about budgets, make that maniacally focused on saving the college money. When he told me I couldn’t resign in the middle of the year I asked him if I could close the door so we could have a little more privacy. He seemed suspicious but agreed since I already had the door in motion.
All he said was, “Don’t slam the door, it wears out the hardware.” I eased it shut, returned to my seat in front of his throne and in hushed tones said, “Dean, do you know how much money you would save this college if you let me go in the middle of the year and split up my classes among the other two professors in my department … without compensation since it would be an emergency!”
He scribbled a few notes on the back of an old envelope, did a few calculations on his fingers, looked up at the ceiling and replied, “You know, you have a point. Let me talk to the president and I’ll drop you a note in your mail box within the hour.”
Within the hour I was headed to the college mail box room and ran into the president coming out of there. He stopped me and said with a smile, “Do you know what you’re doing?” I said, “No sir, but I gotta do it.”
Then I went home and told my wife. She had just finished reading Dr. Norman Vincent Peale’s famous book The Power of Positive Thinking, thank God. Within a week I was on a program with him (Peale, not God) in Phoenix having pheasant under glass.
