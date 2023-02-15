Size mattered Wednesday night in Navasota as the East Bernard Brahmarettes were beaten on the glass, helping the Crockett Lady Bulldogs win the bi-district matchup.
The Lady Bulldogs seemingly had two to three inches on every single Brahmarette that took the court, allowing them to rebound at will in their 62-39 win.
“We don’t compete against that much height in our district,” Brahmarette coach Tiffany Lemos said. “It was a battle. That’s what we talked about (after the game), next year (we need) to be able to go against anyone. Strength, grit, we’re going to dominate that.”
East Bernard played good defense, but Crockett controlled the glass. While the Brahmarettes forced tough and sometimes wild shots from Crockett, their post players picked up scores on putbacks and at the free throw line on fouls. Crockett, with the size, looked to have gotten away with being a little more aggressive, while East Bernard was called for fouls trying to compete against the bigger team.
The Brahmarettes, late in the second quarter, pulled in front of Crockett briefly. Trailing 19-16, after a Lady Bulldog miss, East Bernard junior Avery Scott came down the court and finished a reverse layup to make it a one-point game.
East Bernard forced Crockett into three straight turnovers, but the Brahmarettes couldn’t capitalize. Following a Crockett missed three, East Bernard senior Sarah Devine got the rebound and made a quick pass ahead to fellow senior Kaki Seay for a layup to take the lead. However, the one-point edge did not last long, Crockett took advantage of a couple of East Bernard mistakes and closed out the half on a 9-0 run.
“They battle every second of every game,” Lemos said. “When they have that much height you can’t allow a putback, you’ve got to clear the lane better.”
East Bernard opened the second half with a steal but missed the wide-open layup. They forced a Crockett miss and on the Brahmarette’s second possession, Scott connected on a three to make it 28-23.
The Lady Bulldogs answered with back-to-back putbacks pulling ahead 32-23 as they started to stretch their lead.
Despite attempts at a comeback, nothing was working for East Bernard. Devine, in the third quarter, had three misses, in which the ball touched every part of the rim only to bounce out.
Crockett closed the quarter leading 41-29.
Defensively in the fourth, even when East Bernard had a good play, it still ended up working out for the Lady Bulldogs. Midway through the fourth, Scott blocked a Crockett shot, but the ball still went in for another Lady Bulldog score.
Scott finished with a team-high 13 points. Brahmarette sophomore Ashlynn Lemos made a long cross-court pass late in the game to Devine. She caught the ball and scored on an easy layup, which would end up being the last points for East Bernard and the final of Devine’s career, one of the two senior Brahmarettes, along with Seay.
“They were both leaders and I’m going to miss them dearly,” Lemos said. “The team respects them, and they paved the way for our two seniors next year.”
Brahmas playoff bound
The East Bernard Brahmas closed district play with a 61-42 win over the Hempstead Bobcats at home Tuesday night.
The win sealed them into the third place seed in district, completing a tough comeback just to make it into the playoffs.
East Bernard started district play 2-5. However, they finished strong, winning their last six games and are now rolling into the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.