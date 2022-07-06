A date night with ‘Maverick’

Four short years ago I drug my husband to the movies for a date night.
We saw “Ocean’s 8” and right before the movie ended, there was a malfunction with the projection and we missed the ending. I mean it was close enough that we knew how the movie was going to end, but after two or three minutes when the screen came back to life, the movie credits were rolling. Slightly disappointed but we had enjoyed our night out despite that mishap. However, as we walked out of the theater the staff was handing out passes for a free movie. We were pleasantly surprised.
Fast forward to 2022 and a few weeks ago when the “Top Gun: Maverick” movie hit the big screen. My friends and family kept telling me how good the movie was and social media was filled with posts along those same lines. I told my hubby we were going to watch the first “Top Gun” movie and then we were going to the theater to see this new Maverick movie. And he readily agreed.
Not long after we made those plans, I was cleaning out a drawer in my kitchen. Guess what I found? The two movie passes we had been given back in 2018. I read both sides of the card looking for an expiration date or some sort of disclaimer that would show me they were no longer valid. Couldn’t find anything. We figured we didn’t have anything to lose by trying to use them.
Of course, going to the movies in 2022 generally means you pick out your seats and buy your tickets online and just flash your phone with the electronic tickets at the theater. That wasn’t going to work in this case.
We walked up to the box office, which was dark and empty. I was thinking maybe they only allowed online purchases. Went into the lobby and up to the concession stand. I told the young man working I had some movie passes I wanted to use. He sent me to the end of the counter, scanned my passes and handed me our tickets.
I was prepared to beg and plead my case. You know the theaters had been shut down forever due to COVID, I’d been trying to get here to use these passes. All unnecessary.
Easy breezy. Walked down the counter ordered our popcorn and drinks and headed to our seats.
We thoroughly enjoyed the movie but we were so glad we had watched the first one again. I’m sure I saw the movie more than once when it was released in 1986, but that was a long time ago. The refresher did me good.
And the movie was free, so it was a win-win. And now it will most likely be another four years before I get him back in a theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.