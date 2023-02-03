Everything is bigger in Texas, and now, as verified by the Guinness Book of World Records, the state is home to the biggest published book in the world.
“I Am Texas” is a monstrous seven-foot tall hardback book featuring the writings and artwork of 1,000 students from across the Lone Star State.
“I Am Texas” was inspired by New York Times bestselling duo Brad Meltzer and Christopher Eliopoulos who have produced the Ordinary People Change the World series of children’s books. Each of those books are titled “I Am __” and features notable people such as George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Neil Armstrong, Rosa Parks, and Martin Luther King Jr., to name a few.
The book was unveiled and presented for documentation to the Guinness Book of World Records during a book signing, art auction, and gala Nov. 5 at The Hilton Americas in Houston. The event was hosted by iWRITE and Galveston’s Bryan Museum Board of Directors.
Eliopoulos, who illustrates the books with Meltzer, participated. Guinness Judge Michael Empric measured and officially deemed “I Am Texas” as the largest published book in the world. The book is an ode to Texas from the perspective of children. The book captures what the Lone Star State means to 1,000 young Texans in grades 3 to 12 from over 80 school districts.
Limited hardcover and paperback copies in a handheld size are available to purchase at iwrite.org.
“This book had been two years in the making during some of the hardest times in our community for students, parents, and educators. Breaking this record with 1,000 kids that celebrated the best of Texas through literacy was exactly what we all needed,” iWRITE founder and the Executive Director of the Bryan Museum, Melissa Williams Murphy said in a new release. “The fact that we got to do it with so many community partners and allow kids to become a part of the Ordinary People Change the World series was the icing on the cake.”
“We hope to inspire kids to become true leaders and the heroes in their own stories. That’s why we created books like ‘I Am Sacagawea’ and ‘I Am Neil Armstrong’ and why we are excited to release ‘I Am Texas’ with 1,000 kids,” Meltzer said in a press release.
The book is currently on a tour of Texas. It is at the Taste of Texas restaurant in Houston through March 7 and will go to the state Capitol on March 8. It will then go to the Alamo from March 9 through the month of April. From Sept. 4 through Oct. 2 it will be at the Texas Center at Schreiner University in Kerrville, followed by the Dallas Historical Society from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1.
Entities interested in displaying the book can make a request at https://iamtx.org/the-i-am-texas-book-tour.
The 2023 “I Am Texas” contest is now open. The deadline is April 20. This year, middle and high school students can write a fiction or nonfiction piece about artifacts in the Bryan Museum’s collection. Elementary students may write a letter to a Texan from the past or present. Student artists should get creative and use their unique perspective to interpret the “I Am Texas” theme. Top winners in each category will receive cash prizes.
The Bryan Museum houses over 70,000 pieces that tell the story of Texas and the American West and contains many online resources for student research. Entry information can be found at iamtx.org.
Joe Southern is the managing editor of the Wharton Journal-Spectator and the East Bernard Express. He can be reached at news@journal-spectator.com.
