Best of Wharton County voting starts soon

The Best of Wharton County election is coming in a week and a half with readers voting for their favorites in August.
In the meantime, nominations have ceased although readers may notice additional names appearing on the ballot.
“The public sent in 7,034 nominations before the period closed on Monday and our contractor is busy verifying each one before it appears on the ballot,” Wharton Journal-Spectator Publisher Bill Wallace said. “Many are, of course, duplicates, but business names can vary quite a bit. For example, Alicia’s Beauty Salon at 1501 N. Fulton St. here in Wharton could be listed as ‘That Beauty Shop on 1501,’ or multiple other variations and the actual name has to be verified before it goes on the ballot. Nominated businesses out of the readership area, out of business, or not appropriate for the category are disqualified.”
The assorted nominations take time to parse through and verify, work now under way.
The public is welcome in the meantime to review the full ballot and get ready to vote Aug. 8 to Aug. 26.
Businesses wanting to stand out on the ballot are encouraged to contact Journal-Spectator sales manager Michelle Bridges at michelleb@journal-spectator.com or Bill Wallace at bwallace@journal-spectator.com for information or call 979-532-8840.
“Everything on the Best of Wharton County contest is going to stay up online for almost a full year. We can offer businesses a chance to stand out for less than a dollar a day,” Wallace said. “And, there’s the chance to win some big time bragging rights.”
The Best of Wharton County is a Wharton Journal-Spectator contest run in partnership with the El Campo Leader-News via a third-party contractor to ensure voting integrity.
