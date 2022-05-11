One final ‘Whoop!’ for graduation

Chances are by the time you get around to reading this column we will have successfully graduated our fourth and final child from Texas A&M University. Whoop!
We’ve been making tuition payments to some institution of higher learning, mainly Texas A&M, since 2009. After 13 years, I’m finally getting a raise.
Which also means after 13 years, we will no longer have a child attending the greatest university in this state. And our baby girl will officially be a college graduate. Bittersweet day for sure.
Things are much different for a 2022 college graduation than when our son graduated in 2013. First of all, there was no such thing as a Thursday morning commencement ceremony. Would love to know who thought that was a good idea. And secondly, there were no limitations on how many people could attend.
We had an entourage of 20 people at that first graduation ceremony. Siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends. Everyone was invited. Our last time at Reed Arena, we are only allowed six tickets. Of course her sisters and brother all volunteered to skip the ceremony and let one of the grandparents or an aunts attend, but she shut that down in a hurry.
“I had to sit through all of your graduations,” she reminded them. “Now it’s your turn.”
They will all be attending.
We were fortunate that none of the older children got caught in the COVID fiasco. No canceled graduations, virtual graduations or drive-by graduations. Although I have my suspicions that limiting the graduates to only six guests is a fallout of the COVID days. Less people means less traffic, less mess to clean up after the ceremony. When I questioned A&M about this policy, I was told it was to ensure that each graduate was able to have family and friends in attendance.
I’ve attended numerous graduations on campus over the years, and I’ve never witnessed a standing room only crowd.
We are going to make it work and will celebrate with all the family after the ceremony.
As excited as I am for my Shea Shea and so proud of her accomplishments, her dad and I are little sad that our baby is graduating. Closing a chapter in our book, but opening a new exciting chapter in her book.
Amidst all the whooping and hollering as we cheer on our baby girl, there are likely to be a few tears shed along the way as well.
Gig ’em and BTHO tuition!
