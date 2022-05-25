Hearts breaking for those in Uvalde

My momma’s heart is breaking for those parents in Uvalde who didn’t get to pick up their children from school Tuesday.
As a parent, I think our worst fear is something happening to one of our children. Mine are all grown, but it still would be devastating to lose a child, especially in such a tragic way as the shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde earlier this week.
As parents, we drop off our children at school in the morning and expect for them to protected and safe until we pick up them again that afternoon. We hear about tragedies and shootings and senseless acts of violence, but we never think it could happen to us. I’m sure that is what all the grieving families in Uvalde are thinking tonight. I personally cannot fathom the grief, anguish, frustration, anger, and hopelessness they must be feeling. If they can even feel anything at all right now.
Many of us might be wondering where God was and how he could have let this happened. I know that thought has crossed my mind. But my Christian heart tells me he was in the middle of that horrific scene.
In the days ahead there will be a lot of finger pointing, judging and trying to determine how something like this could happen. There will be those who call for more gun control or tighter restrictions; those who will blame our health care system and its lack of mental health treatments; or maybe seek the school district out for not having better security on their campuses.
An argument could be made for or against any of those things. But not today.
Let’s all just take a few days to be united in our belief that this senseless act of violence claimed too many innocent lives and all those affected just need our prayers and support. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. But right now the people of the Uvalde community need to know their neighbors are praying for them.
Give your loved ones and your friends an extra hug when you see them today. We all need that too! And keep praying for Uvalde and our world.
