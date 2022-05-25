The food recalls keep coming with J.M. Smucker issuing a nationwide recall May 20 for its peanut butter products produced in Kentucky.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 14 salmonella illnesses and two hospitalizations have been reported in people who had eaten Jif peanut butter from the Lexington Smucker’s factory as of May 22.
The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommend not eating, selling or serving any Jif peanut butter products with the product codes 1274425 – 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425, and sanitizing any surfaces or utensils that came in contact with potentially contaminated peanut butter.
Some Wharton County residents are starting to lose trust in their food’s purity.
“With everything that is currently going on, it is very concerning. It seems to me, we have had far too many food recalls – with lettuce and bagged salads happening often, the situation we now find ourselves in with baby formula, listeria and norovirus have also been found in our food sources,” El Campo resident Traci Faas said Monday, adding “We only had one (peanut butter) jar (that was recalled) ... My sister, who lives in Florida, also had some in the recall.”
Not all effected residents are worried about potential broader implications, but there are El Campoans who might be effected.
“(This recall) does not effect my confidence in food supplies. However, the recalls seem to be frequent,” Lacey Nielsen said, adding “I did experience a 24-hour period of stomach bug like symptoms. This started about 20 hours after consuming the peanut butter.”
Individual consumers might be effected by this recall, but child care facilities seem to be faring better.
Local schools and day care facilities didn’t report any losses connected to the recall, as all contacted facilities report not using peanut butter in their kitchens, citing allergy concerns.
A salmonella infection usually develops as a fever with stomach cramps and diarrhea that last less than three days, healthy people usually recover in less than a week, reports the Mayo Clinic. Hospitalization comes from more severe cases leading to dehydration or if the infection spreads out from the intestines, Mayo also reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.