The East Bernard Brahmarettes played a near-perfect game against the Van Vleck Lady Leopards last Friday night at home, opening district with a win and their 82nd district win in a row.
The Brahmarettes defense allowed few points as the offense peppered Van Vleck with kills as they picked up the 25-24, 25-9, 25-9 win.
Van Vleck in the first set, earned one point, landing a tip past a diving Brahmarette defender. Their other three points came on East Bernard errors.
East Bernard allowed no chance to Van Vleck by quickly jumping out to a 9-0 lead. Brahmarette senior Abby Hudgins served nine straight points and landed four aces. Hudgins and seniors Laney Anderson and Jade Romero and junior Madison Goin all scored points with aces against the Leopards in the first set. Brahmarette senior Jenna Krpec came on strong towards the end of the set, firing a few kills through the Van Vleck defense.
East Bernard has not lost a district game since Brazos beat them in October 2016.
The Brahmarettes will take on their in-county rivals, the Boling Lady Bulldogs, in Boling tomorrow at 5 p.m.
Boling started district play with a three set win over Hempstead.
