Words to the wise can open doors

Legend has it that there was this three-legged Labrador retriever that hobbled into a saloon in the year 1850, red bandana around his neck, pistol strapped on his hip. He said to the bartender, “I’m lookin’ for the man who shot my paw.”
Back in the days of the Wild West, cowboys used to get their kicks betting each other on silly things like who could hold their breath the longest, be first to rope a mountain lion, or catch a fly barehanded. So a lot of cowpokes passed out, got mauled by a lion that came flying back up the rope and of course there are no barehanded flies.
They usually hung out in saloons so they could flirt with three kinds of women; brazen hussies, gilded lilies, and scarlet angels. These were women you didn’t have to try to understand and didn’t need a therapist for, and they were most beautiful when viewed in a smoky haze at the darkest edge of a kerosene lantern … about 2 a.m.
It was on such a pre-dawn morning, that Wade had exhausted all his resources and was desperately in need of cash. That’s when Rowdy strolls in with two $20 gold pieces in his hand looking to wager it at some game of chance and win back his hard-earned wages.
Wade spies the gold pieces and says, “Hey Rowdy, I’ll bet you $20 there are four doors in this saloon.”
Rowdy looks around and says, “You’re crazy man. There ain’t but two doors in this place. I’ll take the bet.”
So Wade says “OK, there’s the front door.”
“That’s one,” says Rowdy.
“There’s the back door.”
“That’s two.”
“See that dog over there, he’s a Labrador.”
“Awww. OK, but that’s only three.”
“And right there at the end of the bar is a cuspidor.”
“Dog gone,” says Rowdy as he pays off the bet, “but don’t you say nothin’ when the next guy comes in here.”
Just then the swinging doors opened and Clem staggered in with one $20 gold piece in his hand.
“Hey Clem,” says Rowdy, “I’ll bet you $20 there are four doors in this place.
“No way,” says Clem, “I’ll take that bet.”
“There’s the front door.”
“That’s one.”
“There’s the back door.”
“That’s two.”
“See that dog, he’s a Labrador.”
“Awww man. OK, but that’s only three.”
“And right there on the floor at the end of the bar is a … is a … awww shoot, here’s my last gold piece. That spittoon done cost me $40.”
When the other cowboys reminded him that a spittoon was called a cuspidor by high society he said, “Then how would you know?”
I know this guy who was having a hard time because he said he gave up beer for lent and just wasn’t used to whiskey. It’s been six months now but he’s hanging in there with a support group consisting of Jim Beam, Jack Daniels and Levi Garrett.
