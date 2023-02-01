It’s baseball time. The East Bernard Brahmas and teams around the area and state had their first official practice two Fridays ago, and East Bernard will be able to test themselves against Shiner on Monday on the road in their opening scrimmage of the 2023 campaign.
East Bernard made the playoffs last season, and they’re predicted to make the postseason again according to Txhighschoolbaseball.com.
The Brahmas this year will need to fill a few spots with their ace, Dallas Novicke, who graduated, along with Eric Bradicich, the district’s offensive MVP, and Luke Minks.
East Bernard has a solid core returning with seniors Korbyn Hudgins, Weston Swoboda and Joseph Cooper earning second-team all-district last season. Cooper in district had a near .400 batting average last year.
East Bernard senior Cristian Ruiz, Hudgins, and junior Clayton Fajkus will bring back the most pitching experience from last season.
Txhighschoolbaseball predicts Boling will win the district with Danbury finishing second, East Bernard taking third place and Van Vleck taking home the last playoff spot.
The Brahmas are staying in Region III, and the district this year will also include Brazos, Hempstead and Hitchcock.
District will open against rival Boling in East Bernard on March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.