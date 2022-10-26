Dust-up brewing between residents, trucks

Tired of eating dust from large dump trucks passing past their houses dozens of times a day, several residents have asked the Wharton County Commissioners Court to consider placing a “no thru truck traffic” zone on their rural roads near El Campo.
Three of the residents addressed the court Monday and Commissioner Doug Mathews held up and waved a neighborhood petition as the commissioners voted unanimously to hold a public hearing on the request at their Nov. 28 meeting. The request covers portions of county roads 406, 407, and 408, just south of FM 1162.
“These county roads are currently gravel roads of approximately 18 foot in width,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said. “For the past several months my office and certainly Commissioner Mathews office has received numerous, very intense complaints from those homeowners as their houses, their cars, their exteriors, and even their interior property is being covered with dust and then the variable dust is being churned by hundreds of dump trucks traveling in and around the neighborhood.
“Now this may be several trucks but they’re making well around 100 trips a day. The issue is a nearby property owner is hauling in aggregate base materials and storing them on his property. Then he later reloads the materials and transports them to regional or area solar farms where those materials are used to build road legs throughout the new solar parks if you will,” Spenrath said. “The excessively high volume of truck traffic is causing some extensive wear to our county roads but more importantly, it’s creating serious and possibly unsafe living conditions for the local neighborhood residents living alongside or near the roads.”
The property owner in question was not identified in court and was not present for the meeting, but it was noted that the previous use of the property was for a sod farm.
“I’ve got a petition here from the residents in that area concerning the traffic and quality of life and the valuation of property,” Mathews said. “It’s just a real serious problem.”
“I know how much dust they can create because I had to deal with someone ... in my area over there,” Commissioner Steven Goetsch commented.
Sheriff Shannon Srubar requested that more roads be considered.
“We’ve been out for several complaints, too,” he said. “And I would actually like to see additional roads included in this. If there’s any way before the hearing, can we change those county roads and actually do a study and actually add some more because I would agree that somebody is gonna get hurt. Can we do that?”
Resident Tiffany Alley was the first to address the court.
“It’s not only the trucks, it’s the disrespect that these drivers have,” she said. “Literally not stopping at stop signs. Running you off the road in the middle of the road. There are some that are very polite, so it’s not all of them, but it is it is some of them.”
She said her husband, who drives a truck, sometimes gets blamed for being part of the problem. She said she has observed the trucks passing by and not putting tarps over their load until they get close to Highway 71. She also expressed concern about the trucks possibly being overweight and noted small bridges they cross.
“Instead of the roads being however wide you said [18 feet] I guarantee they’re twice as wide now because they’re going into the ditches on both sides. So it definitely needs to be looked at,” she said.
Resident John Roach said he has no problem with local people, mostly farmers, using their own trucks on the road. His issue is with the ones hauling the road materials in and out.
“I live on County Road 408, and I think 408 needs to be included in this because right now they turn in the bottom of my ditch,” he said. “To go out and around, there’s a stop sign there. I sat there this morning, there was five trucks go through there. Out the five trucks, only two of them stopped at the stop sign. The rest of them pulled right out front, on County Road 408 and there’s a lot of traffic on the roadway.”
He said he stopped one of the trucks one day and spoke to the driver, who denied not stopping.
“They’re claiming that we don’t move over for them, but they don’t move over for us. And somebody’s going to get hurt out there. It’s gonna be serious because it’s gonna be a bad accident,” he said.
Resident Andy Wallgura, who lives closer to Highway 71, said he oftentimes can’t back out of his driveway because the trucks are coming so fast.
“So you can’t back out of your driveway. They’re loaded and they’re not gonna stop,” he said. “So, you know, we have … the trucks come in 30-40 trucks a day, they dump it. And then 30-40 trucks a day get loaded and go out. Commissioner Matthews redid our road and it’s not gonna last much longer.”
Spenrath mentioned and Mathews confirmed that a water truck had to be stationed on one of the roads for a week so that a resident could paint his house.
Spenrath said he has received requests to pave the roads, but noted that it’s too expensive.
“It cost currently over $100,000 a mile to pave a road,” he said. “So that’s something we can certainly look at but you definitely do not have those funds in the current budget.”
Spenrath and County Attorney Trey Maffett said the property owner cannot be denied access to his property so a compromise will need to be reached.
Mathews suggested, “FM 1162 up to County Road 406 And then 406 into his property. He does not have a driveway into that property as of yet. I think it would be to our advantage to put that driveway there for him just to save our roads and the people that live on them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.