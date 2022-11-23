Valerie Grigar earns American FFA Degree

Valerie Grigar, a member of the East Bernard FFA, earned the American FFA Degree for 2022 at the 95th National FFA Convention that was recently held in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Oct. 26-29.
As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA careers.
Grigar is a second generation American FFA Degree recipient. Her father, Ronnie Grigar, earned his degree in 1978, then called the American Farmer Degree. He was the first member in East Bernard FFA Chapter history to earn the degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.