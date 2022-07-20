Four Wharton Tiger Sharks will swim at the state meet in Corpus Christi on Saturday.
Future East Bernard Brahmarettes 8-year-old girls Henley Matula, Blair Kirby, and Sawyer and Landry Watts qualified in multiple events at the regional Texas Amateur Athletic Federation in Texas City this past week.
“It’s pretty cool (to go to state). It’s exciting,” Landry Watts said. “The stroke I think I improved on the most is the butterfly.”
The quartet qualified for state in four different events and two as a team in the 100 Yard Medley Relay and the 100 Yard Freestyle Relay.
“I’m really, really proud. I keep watching the videos, every single day this week I re-watch their relay videos,” Wharton Tiger Sharks coach Valerie Grigar said. “I’m just so proud at what they’ve done and how much they’ve improved. A lot of them cut their times in half.”
The Tiger Sharks only had one youth swimmer make state last year and it’s the first time these four girls have ever been.
The team took home a first-place finish in the freestyle relay with a time of 1:24.57, edging out Rosenberg by less than four-tenths of a second. The girls also came in second in the medley relay with a time of 1:54.61.
“I think it’s pretty exciting because I’ve never been on a team before,” Kirby said. “I learned how to do breaststroke and butterfly and I’ve really improved my backstroke.
“I think I’ve improved on the freestyle and the butterfly stroke the most,” Sawyer Watts said. “It’s really exciting (to go to state) because I knew I wasn’t going to make it by myself.”
Matula led the Tiger Sharks with four qualifications, also going to state as a solo swimmer in the 25-yard freestyle and the 25-yard breaststroke.
“I think it’s really cool to be part of a relay team. Sometimes when I go by myself, I don’t like it. I like it when I get to cheer people on and we get to win stuff (as a team),” Matula said. “I think the stroke I improved on is freestyle.”
Grigar competed for East Bernard before graduating and moving on to swim for Henderson State University. Grigar is the only swimmer who’s competed for East Bernard and she’s excited about the prospect in a couple of years, the Brahamrettes might have a team if the girls stay together.
“It was a bit difficult knowing once I left that was it, there would be no more swimming in East Bernard,” Grigar said. “This gives me a little bit of hope that maybe that’s not it for swimming in East Bernard. Maybe there could be a future East Bernard swim team and my records could be broken and I’m so open to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.