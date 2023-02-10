The roar of the crowd, the smell of popcorn and pizza – the only thing missing was the sound of the engines at the Taiton Community Center on a recent Saturday morning as Cub Scout Pack 196 put on its pinewood derby race.
Parents, grandparents and siblings showed up to cheer for the scouts racing cars with names like “Jaws,” “Red Dragon” and “3-Legged Dog.”
Some cars broke records and some cars jumped their lane as excited competitors and their families watched the racers take their turns running each lane of the four-lane track.
Susie Orsak of El Campo kept her grandson Slade on her knee as she cheered for another grandson, Parker Eide.
“This used to be a two-day event back when my brothers raced,” Orsak said.
A former mail carrier, Orsak’s family is big into Scouting. With six brothers in Troop 368 and 11 grandchildren in Scouts, Orsak has been to a few derbies.
“Five of my brothers were eagle scouts and my dad was a scoutmaster,” Orsak said.
Eide went on to place third in the Grand Prix finals.
The race ran in divisions with Lions, Tigers, Wolves, Bears, Webelos, and Arrows of Light racing cars that conformed to strict standards. The length, height and weight of the cars all had to be within rule book parameters which also dictated such things as maximum wheel diameter and width. Only the “outlaw” cars in the open division could deviate from some of these rules. That’s why Bradley Hubenak’s “3-Legged Dog” car was allowed to race with only three wheels.
Despite having only three wheels, Hubenak’s car not only stayed on the track, it came in second place in the overall standings with a time of 3.0988 seconds and a calculated speed of over 159 mph.
Ranking of the Scouts cars are as follows:
Lions – Easton Hubenak, first place for his car Lightening and a time of 3.1397 seconds.
Tigers – Parks Dluhos, first place for Katana and a time of 3.1307 seconds.
Bears – Jackson Juarez, first place for Fireball and a time of 3.2127 seconds.
Webelos – Parker Eide, first place for Breakthrough and a time of 3.1980 seconds.
Arrows of Light – Jackson Wortham, first place for Red Dragon and a time of 3.2891 seconds.
The Grand Prix finals ran eight cars that finished first in their divisions and ranked as follows:
First place, Parks Dluhos, with an estimated speed of 157.88 mph.
Second place, Easton Hubenak, with an estimated speed of 157.67 mph.
Third place, Parker Eide, with an estimated speed of 155.55 mph.
Fourth place, Weston Williams; fifth place, Banker Kulak; sixth place, Jackson Canales; seventh place, Case Anderson, and eighth place, Jaxon Juarez.
At the end of the division races, adults and siblings of the Scouts raced in the Outlaw races where anything goes. There were also awards for the designs of the derby cars.
The design award winners are:
Most Colorful – AJ Munoz with Apollo; Best Paint Job – Luke Salas with Venom; Most Patriotic – Banker Kulak with BK Zoom; Most Creative – Weston Williams with iCar; Fastest Looking – Jaxon Juarez with Fireball; Wildest Design - Jase Ermis with Jaws; Most Realistic- Quentin Eilts with Big Blue; Funniest – Connor Purnell with 93W; Judge’s Favorite – Jackson Canales with The Bullet and Crowd Favorite – Jack Wortham with Red Dragon.
Scouts raced for fun and glory but, they also had their eye on advancing to the district contest coming up in April.
First and second place winners in each of the Cub Scout divisions will advance to the Coastal Plains District Derby on Saturday April 22, at the Boling Community Center.
