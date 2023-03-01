The uniqueness of Wendish traditions and superstitions

We Wends are a unique bunch! In some ways our folklore, legends, superstitions, and folk customs are similar to other ethnic groups and cultures throughout the world.
Our difference is that, unlike other Slavic groups, such as the Czechs, Poles, Slovaks, Russians, etc., we were nomads without a country until we settled in Saxony, Germany, around 350 AD. A lowly people, many of us were serfs until serfdom was abolished by the Germans in the 1700s.
Nomadic people would pick up a lot of ideas from a lot of different ethnic groups, and we were pagans probably until we settled in Saxony and were Christianized. Texas Wends are descendants of those who became staunch Lutherans.
Growing up in a Texas Wendish home, I observed a few of the ancient traditions and customs, and heard a few of the old, bizarre stories. In later years, I read some of the folklore and about numerous traditions, as probably did most Wends.
But recently, Weldon Mersiovsky was able to bring together the many original tales, stories, superstitions, and legends, and produce and publish them. Thanks to Weldon, there are now three books published in 2022 by The Wendish Press, Serbin, Texas, and are on sale at the bookstore in the Wendish Museum in Serbin.
All three are produced and edited by Mersiovsky. Wendish Folklore is written by Wilibald von Schulenburg and translated by Peter Barker. The Book of Lusatian Legends is a translation of Karl Haupt’s Sangerbuch der Lausitz. It is translated by Margot Hendricks. Festivals and Folk Customs of the Sorbs (Wends) by Edmund Schneeweis is translated by Margot Hendricks. Yes, these are English translations, so you don’t have to know Wendish or German to read them!
Since there are so many examples of customs, superstitions, and traditions in these three books, let me share with you a few that were part of the Lenten-Easter season.
Hen eggs which were laid on Maundy Thursday were taken and placed under a broody hen to hatch. It was believed if you did that, the chicks which hatched would be very pretty.
An old superstition about Good Friday was that if it rained on Good Friday, it would rain all year, but the soil would not get wet.
Another unique superstition was that you should get up at dawn on Easter morning, get water from a pond or pump, and throw a person into the water. Then you take this “Easter Water” home, and whoever pours it over himself will remain healthy all year long. Bathing in the Easter Water will preserve your eyesight.
There is the tradition for children and adults alike to celebrate Easter with an Easter Egg Roll. The Easter Egg Roll, with its special rules, was demonstrated at our Wendish Fest in Serbin this past September as was decorating Easter eggs Wendish style.
Although I am not familiar with all ethnic cultures in the world, I do think our traditions and superstitions are uncommonly unique.
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC reacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanks Schoen.
