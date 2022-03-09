One Act Play advances to bi-district

The East Bernard High School One Act Play team traveled to Bay City for the district contest, where all eight district 24-3A schools had entries in the contest.
EBHS advanced to the bi-district competition. Individual awards earned were:
Kyle Kopecky: All-Star Tech Crew (only eight given)
Sam Coker: Best Technician, Male (only two given)
Sophie Kirby: Honorable Mention All-Star Cast (only eight given)
Dante' Hancock: All-Star Cast (only eight given)
Kylee Bates: Best Actor/Actress (only two given)
The other advancing schools were Hempstead and Danbury. Bi-district is Saturday at Sealy High School at approximately 3 p.m.
