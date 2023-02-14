Today’s column provides an annual review of the criminal, probate, guardianship, and juvenile proceedings filed in our Wharton County Constitutional Court throughout the past year.
By the numbers, it appears overall criminal activity in Wharton County has not increased but we are seeing more serious violent offenses in district court.
Locally, our constitutional court (a.k.a. judicial court) convenes most Wednesdays when defense attorneys, defendants, prosecutors, and the county judge work through an average 85-120 Class A and Class B criminal misdemeanor cases. These judicial sessions start at 9 a.m. and typically run into the late afternoon hours.
Class A misdemeanors are crimes punishable up to one year in the county jail and/or a fine not to exceed $4,000. the county court can additionally assign the defendant up to two years of community supervision (probation) or three years with an extension. Class A misdemeanors include assault with bodily injury, burglary of a vehicle, DWI (second offense), resisting and evading arrest, possession of two to four ounces of marijuana, cruelty to animals, gambling promotion, violation of protective order, and the unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Class B misdemeanors are crimes punishable up to 180 days in the county jail and/or a fine not to exceed $2,000. Defendants can additionally receive up to two years of community supervision or three years with an extension. Class B offenses include criminal trespass, first DWI, false report to police officer, harassment, possession of two ounces or less of marijuana, prostitution, and terroristic threat.
Other crimes and their jurisdictions: Our justice of the peace and municipal courts preside over the lower range Class C misdemeanors which are only punishable by a fine not to exceed $500 (no jail time.) Class C charges include assault by threat, leaving child in a vehicle, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, gambling, public intoxication, minor in possession, open container, possess drug paraphernalia, petty theft shoplifting under $50, issuance of bad check, and most traffic tickets.
Felonies are deemed the most serious of criminal charges and carry harsher fines and possible two years to life imprisonment depending on the degree of the crime and any extenuating circumstances related to the offense. Felonies are heard in state district court and include but are not limited to murder, rape, sexual assault, robbery, arson, indecency with a child, burglary, fraud, forgery and a number of drug offenses. Judges Randy Clapp and Ben Hardin preside over our local district courts.
In 2022, the district attorney’s office disposed of 1,079 cases (403 convictions, 363 dismissals, 131 deferred adjudications, 46 motions to revoke probation, 134 class C appeals, and 2 acquittal.) A majority of the aforementioned dismissals resulted from the defendant agreeing to plead guilty to related higher felony charges. Seven trials were held in county court throughout 2022.
Age of cases disposed: 257 cases were disposed in 30 days or less; 104 cases in 31 to 60 days; 69 in 61 to 90 days; and 649 cases took over 90 days. DWI’s make up the bulk of lengthier cases as defendants grudgingly play-out all options in hopes of retaining their commercial driver’s license and curtailing increases in insurance premiums.
Non-criminal case: there were 60 new civil actions (31 commercial debt, 11 eviction, 15 criminal related); 152 new probate; and nine guardianships filed in county court during 2022.
My fellow citizens, our Wharton County remains safe, strong and well protected. We have highly skilled law enforcement officials, a very effective and efficient judicial system, and one of the most secure and acclaimed county jails. To further reduce jail population and ensure timelier disposition of criminal cases, your commissioners court once again increased funding for capital murder trials ($600,000) and indigent attorney fees ($100,000).
As your county judge, my primary objective continues to be preparing Wharton County for the future while always maintaining our unique small-town way of life.
