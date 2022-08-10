Brahmas prep for scrimmage

Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 92F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.