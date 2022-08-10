Brahmas prep for scrimmage

With a week of practices already under their belts, the Brahma football team went through individual positional and team drills beneath a cloudy sky Monday afternoon.
The only drawback for the Brahmas was lightning, causing them to shelter until it passed.
When they got back onto the field, the heat was gone and the Brahmas continued their practice, working towards their first scrimmage of the season.
During offensive and defensive team drills, the Brahmas looked smooth. Overall, Brahmas head football coach Wade Bosse has been happy with what he’s since in practices.
“We progressed greatly last week, no problems conditioning-wise. All the kids were able to make it through their workouts. We’re pressing very hard,” Bosse said. “We’re going to be very young so we’re having to be real simple and it showed Saturday, during our intrasquad scrimmage. The first group was great and knew where they were going. And the second group still has some work to do, because they’re young and don’t have quite the reps the older kids do.”
Following practice, the Brahmas ran their famed, four horseshoes for conditioning to close out the day.
The Brahmas’ first test against another color jersey will be against Industrial at home, the Soap Bowl. A bottle of body wash can get you into the game for free, according to the East Bernard Athletic Booster Club. The booster club is also taking donations for the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation.
East Bernard’s final scrimmage is against Concordia Lutheran next Thursday on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.