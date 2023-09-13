The Varsity Girls and Boys Cross Country teams competed in the Region lll Preview Meet in the A-4A Division this past Saturday at Kate-Barr Ross Park in Huntsville.
Competing against larger schools, the Brahmarettes placed first with 105 points and three runners placed inside the top 20. There were 29 teams and 213 runners in the girls’ field. Giddings finished in second place with 129 points.
The top 5 Brahmarette runners all finished within 27 seconds of each other to help earn the team championship.
Individually, Ashlynn Lemos finished 17th with a time of 13:38, Lily Alexander was 18th with a time of 13:44, Anna Witte came in 20th with a time of 13:48, Taylor Viktorin placed 27th with a time of 13:58 and Lauren Locke finished 33rd with a time of 14:05. Grace Wilcox was 71st and Brenna Van Winkle came in 143rd.
The Brahmas finished fourth out of 29 teams with 151 points. Giddings, a 4A team, won the meet with 70 points.
While coming in fourth as a team, Chris Kopecky placed first overall with a time of 16:07. It is his 4th meet as the top finisher.
Ty Grigar finished 16th with a time of 17:40 and Justin Kurtz was 30th with a time of 18:13. Bryton Karasek came in 54th, Tyler Fryer was 63rd, Cole Janecek finished 77th, Daniel Breitenwischer placed 93rd. Aidan Marik, Reid Cerny and Caden Zarate also competed for the Brahmas.
All the high school teams will be competing in the Mayde Creek Invitational at Cullen Park on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.