Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Saint Bernadette No. 1108, East Bernard, will hold its annual chicken noodle soup and sandwich supper, raffle, and silent auction on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the American Legion Hall, Hwy. 60, East Bernard. Serving begins at 5 p.m. until sold out. Soup is $5 a bowl. Chicken salad sandwiches are $5 each. Dine in or bring containers to take out. A large variety of pastries will be available. A raffle drawing for 82 prizes will begin at 7 p.m.
