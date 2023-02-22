Baseball is more fun as a grandparent

My son and daughter-in-law are co-coaching their 4-year-old-son’s T-ball team this year.
Casen, the oldest, has played for a few years now, but this will be Hayes’s first year to take the field.
Then there’s 2-year-old Holden, who thinks he’s just as big as the brothers and wants to be in the middle of it all. Mom sent a picture earlier this week of the youngest one in a batting helmet, jogging alongside his brother trying to keep up to get to the practice field.
Oh, the memories this brings back.
With four kids, once Little League season started, life became one big party at the ball park. Especially once the youngest one was old enough to play herself. Yes, for a few years we had four children playing ball. All on different teams, always on different fields and some nights in different towns.
At the time, it seemed very normal and what every family was doing. Looking back, I’m wondering how we juggled all that.
We just did because that’s what you do, no matter what stage of life you’re in. And someday you look back and fondly remember certain things, like making your child wear dirty ball pants because there just wasn’t time to wash them and they are going to get dirty again anyway.
Or asking your kid for the hundredth time, to please put on her cleats and get in the car; or reminding your son he needs to do homework before the game because it’s going to be a late night. Or searching for lost baseball caps or that pair of socks that never made it to the wash. That’ not to mention packing up the snack bag for the kids who weren’t playing.
All fond memories. Well, most of them anyway.
Now I enjoy driving to Inez to watch the grandson play and look forward to having double the fun this spring. I show up, cheer loud, buy them candy at the concession stand, kiss them goodbye and drive home to my quiet house.
I don’t have to worry about whether or not the homework was done, or deal with grouchy kids the next morning because the game lasted too long and they were up way past bed time.
Grandparenting is definitely our reward for many things we endured as parents. Many times I didn’t realize it in the moment, but those hectic schedules, be it due to sports, fair activities or other extra-curricular events, are some of my fondest memories.
However, life on this side of parenting is oh, so sweet.
Let’s play ball!
