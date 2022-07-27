Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) announced that registration is now open for its afterschool programs at 23 different clubs in a five-county area, beginning on Aug. 10 and running throughout the school year. The hours of operation are 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
BGCGH, now celebrating its 70th anniversary, has achieved a record of creatively engaging, educating and empowering low-income youths in ways that improve their chances of achieving and sustaining academic and economic success. For a list of club locations or membership information, visit www.bgcgh.org.
The children and teens are provided nutritious meals, strong role models, homework/tutoring assistance, organized athletics, character development, access to the arts and field trips. The cost for the school-year program is $10 per child; however, scholarships are available for families who need help covering this cost.
