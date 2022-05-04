Brazos and East Bernard will be represented at the 2022 UIL State Track and Field Championships.
The Courgettes earned four tickets while the Brahmas earned two tickets to the state meet from the Region III-3A meet last week at Waco Midway High School.
East Bernard junior Colby Kurtz won the boys’ 3,200-meter run with a time of 9 minutes and 57.56 seconds. He also placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run (4:36.25) and 10th in the 800-meter run (2:07.78).
Senior Samantha Rabius qualified for the girls’ 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.02, for second place at regionals. She also placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.03.
The top two finishers for regionals in each event automatically qualify for the state meet, and one additional wild card is pulled from all four regionals.
Brazos junior Esmeralda Garcia medaled in three events. She was first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12 minutes and 17.22 seconds and the 1,600-meter run (5:36.90). She also finished second in the 800-meter run (2:23.99). Freshman Sophia Vykukal earned the silver in the girls’ high jump with a mark of 5 feet and five inches.
The 2022 3A UIL State Track and Field Championships will take place with the 4A finals on Thursday, May 12, in Austin at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.
Brazos junior Rubi Garcia finished fifth in the girls’ 1,600-meter run (5:48.53) and ninth in the 3,200-meter run (13:09.64).
The Cougarettes’ 4x400-meter relay finished ninth overall. Junior Haiven Harris, sophomore Denise Hauer, freshman Sylvia Lopez and junior Jemma Zahradnik finished with a time of 4:23.91.
East Bernard finished seventh overall in the girls' team standings with 32 points. Cameron Yoe took the top spot (110) followed by Fairfield (93) and West (44).
The girls’ 4x400-meter relay team narrowly missed a spot at state with a third-place finish. Senior Madison Muzik, freshman Malaya Thomas, junior Bailey Leopold and Rabius finished with a time of 4:04.74.
Thomas was fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.57.
In the 800 meters, senior Madison Muzik was fifth (2:27.10) ahead offreshman Ashlynn Lemos (2:27.55).
Senior Emma Alexander placed fifth in the 3,200-meter (12:42.93) and sixth in the 1,600-meter (5:49.17).
Sophomore Brea Glover finished 13th in the shot put at 31 feet and seven inches.
In the discus, sophomore Avery Scott (92-06) finished 10th, junior Emma Logan (88-5) was 12th and senior Mara Triplett (85-3) was 14th.
The boys tied for ninth overall with 22 points. Franklin (53) won the Region III-3A boys’ title followed by Caldwell (50) and McGregor (38).
Sophomore Chris Kopecky was fifth in the 1,600-meter run (4:41.42) and sixth in the 3,200-meter run (10:13.42).
The boys’ 4x200-meter relay team finished fifth overall. Junior Chase Anderson, freshman Alex Henriquez, Braydon Lemos and Joshua Montalvo finished with a time of 1:30.73.
Freshman Ty Domel (137-09) was sixth and senior Boone Lee (122-11) was 12th in the discus.
In the pole vault, sophomore Randon Polak was eighth with a mark of 11-6.
Senior Caleb Magness was 11th in the triple jump with a mark of 39-8.
