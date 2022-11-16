East Bernard Brahma senior Colby Kurtz closed his cross county career with a top-10 finish out of the 149 runners at the state meet in Round Rock on Saturday.
Kurtz has made state since his freshman season, improving year over year. He worked his way up from 54th place as a freshman to 10th place this season.
“Colby ran his personal best time on the state course, and he gave all he had all the way to the finish line. He placed 10th overall to get on the podium as a medalist which was a goal at the beginning of the season,” East Bernard coach Susie Walters said.
The Brahma senior finished with a time of 16:26.90, nearly 10 seconds faster than the 11th-place runner.
“I think if Colby could do the race over, he would have started out a little slower in the first 400 meters of the race, he would have been stronger in the last half of the race, but he gave everything he had in the race,” Walters said. “He has much to be proud of.”
Kurtz was less than one second from the ninth and eighth-place runners. The faster runner in 3A was from Holliday who had a time of 15:49.50.
Kurtz’s run in Round Rock was the school’s best boy’s performance since Wyatt Kieler finished second at state in 2013.
As a team, East Bernard also placed inside the top 10 of the 16th schools, finishing eight with 210 points, one point away from seventh. East Bernard had six others competing with the four scoring runners placing inside the 114th or higher.
“Our goal at the start of the season was to qualify for State as it has been six years since the boys have qualified as a team. They finished second at regionals so they were really excited to finally get to compete as a team at the state meet,” Walters said. “In the team rankings, East Bernard never made the teams top 10 polls, so to finish eight was a really good accomplishment.”
Junior Brahma Chris Kopecky had a time of 17:07.90 and placed 29th, two seconds away from 26th. Freshman Ty Grigar was 77th in his first year and had a time of 18:03.90. Sophomore Cole Janecek placed 114th, freshman Justin Kurtz was 117th, sophomore Bryton Karasek was right behind him at 118th and senior Kaleb Rivera rounded out the Brahmas day in at 148th.
The Brahmarettes lone runner Ashlynn Lemos came in 44th out of 149 athletes with a time of 13:04.40. Lemos was four seconds shy of 40th in state.
Boling
Boling Bulldog senior Ross Hough finished 51st with a time of 17:36.90. Hough completed at the state level all four years while he was in high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.