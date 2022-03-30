Members of Ct. St. Bernadette #1108 Catholic Daughters of the Americas voted to meet on the second Monday of the month instead of the third Monday, beginning with the September meeting.
Regent Henriette Jalowy presided at the 7 p.m. meeting Monday, March 21, in the Holy Cross meeting room.
Weekly chairmen reported on the Friday night bake sales at Riverside Hall in conjunction with the Knights of Columbus fish fries. This event will conclude April 8.
Jalowy gave information on a fundraiser for the newest Habitat for Humanity state build in Angleton. A music festival/craft show is being planned for Saturday, April 30, in Angleton.
It was noted that the CDA court will honor the EBHS graduating seniors with a Mass and reception Tuesday, May 3. Sharon Sebesta is chairman.
Additional reports were these: Funeral meals, Berna Pilcik; cheers and state memorial scholarship enrollment, Cindy Pribyl; and blood drive April 10, Patricia Michulka.
Members remembered those with March birthdays and anniversaries with a song. Prayer requests were named. Michulka led the opening and closing prayers.
