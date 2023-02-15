The East Bernard High School Workforce Industry Training members took a field trip to ProMark Percussion Factory in Houston on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Members learned how company goes about picking the wood (raw materials), cutting, drying, shaping, adding lacquer, packaging and distributing drumsticks. They saw first-hand how drumsticks go from wooden dowels to a packaged product ready for the customer.
WIT members also talked to the engineers and were educated on how much planning and designing goes into a drumstick and the equipment that helps to make them.
Participating on the trip were Makay Adam, Joshua Montalvo, Gabriela Aguilar, Justin Henry, Kylee Bates, Rihanna Hernandez, Reid Morton, Keegan Cavness, Kadence Hernandez, Keenan Nardiello, Jerry Corner, Trenton Nichols, Maddox Crist, Chris Kopecky, Zoe Nieto, Ryder Kovar, Hunter Rieger, Cody Kramr, Kaleb Rivera, Grace Fishbeck, Heyssell Rodriguez, Zach Fuechec, Colby Kurtz, Abidail Ruiz, Justin Graves, Kyleigh Longoria, Cristian Ruiz, Daphne Lopez, Jayden Smith, Dustan Losack, and Levi Mercier.
