Track student accomplishment through high school

Please consider this column a public service announcement for parents with high school kids.
I really wish someone would have told me to do this when my first child started high school. It would have made filling out college and scholarship applications so much easier.
Buy yourself a notebook for each of your children as they start high school and keep track of everything they do. If they collect canned goods for a food drive at school, if they help serve at the senior citizen’s dinner, write it down. If they distribute blankets at a homeless shelter. Write it down and keep up with it.
Trust me, when it comes time fill out college applications and turn in scholarship applications, you will forget something if you don’t have it written down. When the time comes to submit the information, you may decide some things aren’t important and you won’t include and that’s OK. Better to have too much information than not enough.
Colleges don’t tend to care about what students did before high school, so don’t sweat those activities too much. But keeping notes of all the clubs, organizations and volunteer activities your child is part of will make the process flow more smoothly when the time comes.
Now if you have a super organized and motivated student, buy the notebook and let him or her keep up with their own activities. But it might be a good idea to check in on their progress once in a while.
If you have a high school senior and this is your first child, you will soon start navigating the world of applying for college and submitting scholarship applications. Both daunting tasks but much more manageable if you take some time early on to keep up with accomplishments, accolades, leadership roles, volunteer activities, scholastic achievements or sports recognition. You get the idea.
All of these things are important and should be included, but it is so easy to overlook that freshman student of year award four years later. Or maybe your student completely forgot about the summer she helped with crafts during Vacation Bible School. Some of these things may seem insignificant but if two students are vying for the same scholarship dollars, it can make a difference.
Feel free to share this life-changing information with any parents of high schoolers you may know. And most importantly, embrace every moment. The days will fly by!
