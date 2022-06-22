The race for the District 24-3A crown needed an extra game in 2022. East Bernard and Danbury tied at 11-1 through 12 district games, but the Brahmarettes took the No. 1 seed after winning a tie-breaking contest.
East Bernard also earned the top award for the 2022 District 24-3A All-District Softball Team. Junior pitcher Lexie Warncke was named the Overall MVP for the second straight season.
“She has put herself in an elite category in our district’s history,” Brahmarettes coach Christine Sheets said. “Lexie has been a player that wants the ball every game and every inning. She doesn’t back down to anyone and rises to her best when we need her team needs her the most both in the circle and at the plate.”
Warncke was 22-5 overall with a 1.39 ERA in the circle; she struck out 340 and walked 59 over 176 2/3 innings. The Baylor commit batted .448 (47x105) with 16 doubles, two triples and two home runs with 35 RBIs.
Senior teammate Jolie Peloquin was named co-defensive player of the year with Danbury junior Grace Bracken. Peloquin batted .439 (47x107) with 16 runs scored, 11 doubles, two home runs and 31 RBIs.
“This one’s an easy answer. Her consistency (on defense stood out),” Sheets said. “She was so solid, and we knew what we were going to get every game from her.”
Sheets and Danbury’s Matthew Bowles were named co-coaches of the year.
East Bernard finished the year with a 29-7 record, reaching the regional semifinals after playoff series wins over Onalaska, Huntington, and New Waverly before losing to Franklin, who reached the state tournament.
Warncke and Peloquin were joined on the first team by sophomore catcher Megan Gasch, junior infielder Bailey Leopold, and senior outfielder Morgan Gasch for East Bernard.
Morgan was .454 (54x119) at the plate with 49 runs scored, seven doubles, three triples and 20 RBIs.
“Mo was our table-setter. We often said, ‘as Mo goes, we go.’ When she gets on base it’s really hard to beat us,” Sheets said. “Lead-off hitters like her don’t come along all that often.”
Megan batted .457 (53x116) with 31 runs scored, 18 doubles, seven triples, two home runs and 34 RBIs. Leopold batted .341 (36x97) with 38 runs, six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 29 RBIs, both will be key returners in 2023.
“It will be great going into next year knowing that you have two really solid fielders and two of our best hitters back,” Sheets said.
Sophomore infielder Adyson Opela and senior Kynlee Hall were named to the second team. Opela was 5-1 with a 2.47 ERA, striking out 64 and walking 17 over 34 innings. She also had eight RBIs in 44 at-bats. Hall had 11 hits, including two extra-base hits and three RBIs.
Sophomore infielder Sommer Tijerina was an honorable mention.
East Bernard had 14 members of the team selected to the academic all-district team, including Lexie Warncke, Megan Gasch, Addison Opela, Bailey Leopold, Sommer Tijerina, Bryleigh Pless, Myla Mahalitc, Shae Salcido, Vanessa Garza, Kaki Seay, Kendylle Ermis, Taylor Viktorin, Izzy Stork and Mara Triplet.
