Mankind was meant to wing it

“If birds can fly and Angels can fly, why can’t we?” That was a question asked frequently from the earliest of times.
In 1903, the Wright brothers proved the affirmative answer to this question with their flying machine, the “Wright Flyer.”
Of course, this is man flying in a motorized machine. “Steering balloons” called “dirigible balloons” had preceded motorized flying as the first one lifted up in 1852 (the Zeppelin didn’t appear in the United States until 1919).
Still, there was no sense of flying mania, no doubt because the reality of man’s ability to fly was in its infancy, especially in the United States.
Man’s ability to fly through the air was utilized during World War I, with the Brits and the Germans more advanced than we were. Germany’s Red Baron shot down more airplanes than anybody else, the German planes already capable of flying an amazing 24,000 feet, and traveling, not so amazingly, at a little over 100 mph.
It seems to me that it was during my childhood in the 1940s that the obsession with human flight reached its peak, and affected every child who lived at that time, including me.
Another element of human flight was added during my childhood. Not only did I grow up reading comic strips about characters like Smiling Jack (who was an ace pilot), but also the rage was to read comic books about humans flying without machines, like Superman and Captain Marvel. For some odd reason, they wore capes.
My mother used to tell the story of my riding my tricycle at the age of 5 off the high front porch before they could stop me. When asked why I did it, I supposedly responded, “I was trying to fly!”
By the time I was 10, I would tie a cup towel around my neck for a cape and pretend I could fly like Superman. I usually flew off low-hanging tree limbs, but one day, I put on my cup towel cape and crawled on top the garage (separate from the house) roof, and flew off the roof like the Man of Steel!
Fortunately, I landed in our cow manure bed (we would shovel the manure out of the cow pen into the drying bed until it could be used for fertilizing the garden)! I won’t mention the unfortunate side of this flying attempt.
After that aerial incident, I switched from flight without the use of a machine to a passionate focus on the machines, building models of almost every plane that flew during World War II. War planes had developed tremendously since World War I, and their capabilities seemed miraculous. Huge squadrons of planes hung by strings from the ceiling of my bedroom.
It’s no doubt that the 1940s was the era that celebrated man’s release from the chains of gravity holding us to the earth. And yet it was only the beginning. We would not have believed anyone back then who said one day human beings would fly to the moon.
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.