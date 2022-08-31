East Bernard to see familiar foe Friday

After a tough first week, the East Bernard Brahmas look to turn the page when they go on the road to play the Hitchcock Bulldogs tomorrow at Bulldog Stadium.
Edna proved to be too much for the Brahmas last Friday night, however, East Bernard head coach Wade Bosse, did see some positives from the loss.
“We settled down and did some things better in the second half against a very good football team,” Bosse said.
The Brahmas defense only allowed two scores in the second half, and their one touchdown came in the third quarter.
Hitchcock is coming over a rout of Refugio. East Bernard and Hitchcock have a lot of experience with each other playing each other for the seventh straight season.
Hitchcock scored 28.1 points per game last season and they the Bulldogs’ offense returned three all-district players from that team. The Bulldogs ran the ball for 201 yards against Refugio last Friday night.
“They have a very talented set of skill kids that we will have to do a good job of keeping leverage on to get them tackled,” Bosse said.
The Brahma defense forced two fumbles against Edna, recovering one. East Bernard ran the ball for 145 yards in week one using several different backs. They’ll see a Hitchcock team that allowed 30.1 points per game last season.
The Brahmas won’t see the same size up front that Edna had which should allow their linemen and running backs a better chance at running the ball. Defensively the Bulldogs returned seven all-district players, including three who were named to the first team.
“(Hitchcock’s is) playing extremely hard (on defense) and running to the ball well,” Bosse said.
