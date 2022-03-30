Brahmas bring down Boling in baseball

To be the champs, you have to beat the champs, and the East Bernard Brahmas are halfway there after beating the defending district champion Boling Bulldogs 5-3 at home Friday night.
The Brahmas got a strong night from senior pitcher Dallas Novicke on the mound and in the batters’ box.
Novicke threw 100 pitches and spread out two hits and three walks over his seven innings of the work.
Boling took the lead in the top of the first scoring two runs.
Leading off for East Bernard in the bottom half of the inning, Novicke singled to start their offense and came around to score. East Bernard scored twice more to take a 3-2 lead.
“They came out and scored two right off the bat. We just kept our heads up and answered, scoring three in that first inning,” Novicke said. “After that, we knew if we played hard we’d beat them, we could outplay them. We played good defense. Put the ball in play, scored runs and got the (win).”
Boling tied things up in the top of the third inning with a sac fly from senior Brayden Bialas.
East Bernard quickly answered. With one out in the bottom of the third, Brahma senior Eric Bradicich tripled. Brahma junior Korbyn Hudgins grabbed an RBI on a ground out.
The Brahmas threatened by putting the next two base runners with junior Reid Morton drawing a walk and senior Luke Minks hitting his second of three singles on the night. Boling responded with a strikeout to end the inning.
Boling put a runner on in three of the last four innings but wasn’t able to get anyone past second base.
The Brahmas final run came in the bottom of the sixth.
With two outs and runners on second and third, Novicke hit a hard ball to shortstop. The ball was miss played, allowing junior Cristian Ruiz, who reached on a fielders’ choice earlier in the inning, to score, making it 5-3.
Novicke with the two-run cushion finished out the seventh with a 1-2-3 inning to seal the win.
East Bernard is now 4-0 in district play, Boling drops to 2-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.