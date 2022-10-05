Brahmarettes keep district streak alive at 75

The East Bernard Brahmarettes 75th district win in a row came in a sweep over their in-county rival, the Boling Lady Bulldogs, at home Friday night.
Not much slowed the Brahmarettes as they breezed past the Lady Bulldogs 25-11, 25-8, 25-10, moving them to 6-0 in district play.
“They’re focused, confident and having fun,” Brahmarette coach Breanna Lolley said. “That’s the biggest thing, they’re having fun and enjoying each day they get to play together.”
Boling had a hard time keeping East Bernard’s serves in play with junior Brahmarette Charlsie Atteberry landing nine aces during the matches.
Atteberry in the second and third sets had small 3-0 runs led by her aces. Atteberry peppered all sides of the court picking up points hitting the left, right and back sides of the court.
Brahmarette senior outside hitters Lexie Warncke and Kellen Dorotik supplied most of the kills with fellow senior middle blockers Sarah Devine and Bailey Leopold also getting in the mix.
The Lady Bulldogs played hard; junior Payton Calk twice making dives into her own bench to keep the ball alive and in play only to have East Bernard pick up the point a few plays later.
Boling started the second set with a 3-0 lead getting points from a kill by junior Savannah Savage and a tip by senior Madison Malone. A tip from Warncke broke the serve. East Bernard followed with a 6-0 run getting four kills from Dorotik and a pair of kills by Warncke and Devine to take control of the game.
Boling is now two games behind East Bernard and a game behind Brazos for the top two seeds in district. East Bernard will play Brazos Friday on the road while the Lady Bulldogs will get Van Vleck at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.