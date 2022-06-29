Court St. Bernadette No. 1108 Catholic Daughters of the Americas attended Mass on June 20 for the installation of court officers for 2022-2024.
Nancy Zurek, district deputy No. 10, and the Rev. Charles Otsiwah, pastor and court chaplain, conducted the installation of these officers: Karen Rejsek, regent; Joey Pitman, vice-regent; Sandy Valigura, secretary; Wendy Hurta, financial secretary; and Karen Riley, treasurer.
Members and guests enjoyed a catered meal and desserts when they assembled in the meeting room. Henriette Jalowy, outgoing regent, conducted a business meeting, which included acknowledgments and awards.
Patricia Michulka’s devotional centered around the question “How close is Jesus to your heart?”
Cathy Barta, Emily Delgado, and Debbie Korenek recited the membership pledge, received membership pins, and now are declared members of Court No. 1108.
The Rev. Otsiwah was given a monetary gift for his service to the church and CDA. His guests from Ghana, Father Michael and Father Samuel, were welcomed and received Memorial Mass cards.
East Bernard High School graduates received scholarships from the local court: Jonah Kubena, $1,000, and Samuel Coker, $800. They were also named as recipients of the $400 Bessie and Marie Kucera Memorial Scholarship, which is administered by the court.
In Circle of Love reports on the State level, Court No. 1108 received a third place certificate in Quality of Life. The court also received a second place certificate for the Respect for Life report and a second place certificate in the newsletter contest. Mary K. Cervenka is the editor.
Lily Gremminger is a second place winner in the photography contest.
These 10 members received Memorial Mass cards for perfect attendance in the past fiscal year. They will be remembered in Mass once a month for a year. They are Charlotte Bucek, Mary K. Cervenka, Wendy Hurta, Henriette Jalowy, Sara Kubena, Patricia Michulka, Barbara Mucka, Cynthia Mucka, Jerry Smaistrla, and Sandy Valigura.
Clarice Marik Snokhous (unable to attend) was recognized as a 25-year member of the local court and will receive a pin and a Mass card.
Helen Mica received a 50-year pin and Memorial Mass card for being named a lifetime member (50 years of membership). Sharon Sebesta accepted the pin for Frances Dusek.
Receiving Memorial Mass cards for being named distinguished members (one that is 70 years of age by July 1 and has been a member 20 years or more) were Debra Keller and Kathleen Kucera. Jo Ann Cowan, Paulette Dobias, Maria Souchek, and Liz Vacek also attained that status.
These members received 60-year membership pins: Birdie Jo Hlavinka, Georgie Losack, and Martha Viktorin. Bea Stelzel also attained this status.
Members receiving 65-year pins were Gladys Dusek (accepted by Terrie Vacek), Adlena Fojtik (accepted by Terri Fojtik), and Margie Vacek (accepted by Evelyn Vacek). Ann Kramr also attained this status.
Peggy Sevuktekin accepted the 70-year membership pin for her mother, Marge Hlavinka (deceased).
At 98 years of age, Angeline Grigar accepted her 75-year pin. Helen Dobias Matula attained this status before her death.
Deceased members in the past fiscal year are Patricia Kolafa, Helen Dobias Matula, Marge Hlavinka, and Edie Szymanski.
The Revs. Otsiwah and Zurek presented greetings to those present and thanked members for their participation in activities throughout the year.
Jalowy thanked the outgoing officers for their efforts for the past two years. They are Karen Rejsek, vice-regent; Sandy Valigura, recording secretary; Wendy Hurta, financial secretary; and Karen Kubena, treasurer. She thanked the members for their hard work in accomplishing so many projects. She was then presented a gift from the court.
Door prizes were awarded and prayer petitions were presented. The final blessing was given before the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be Sept. 12.
